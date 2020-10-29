Mouni Roy
An Instagram post by Mouni Roy on Tuesday has sparked off speculation among fans if the actress is announcing her engagement.

Mouni shared a photo on her verified Instagram account where she is seen flaunting a big diamond studded ring.

Although the post is an advertisement of a brand selling engagement rings, the picture left celebrities and netizens wondering if the actress intended to announce her engagement.

Commenting on Mouni's post, film producer Pragya Kapoor wrote: "OMG! You got me for a second."

Producer Warda Khan S Nadiadwala commented: "Whatttttt? Are you indirectly announcing engagement?"

Actress Simmran Kaur Mundi wrote: "Ha ha ha! You had me until I read the caption." In the caption, Mouni talks of a brand that specialises in engagement rings.

Mouni Roy's Upcoming movies

Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.