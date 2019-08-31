Himesh Reshammiya posted about the track that will be in his upcoming movie

After recording her first song ‘Teri Meri Kahani’, internet sensation Ranu Mondal has sung another track for singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya, titled ‘Aadat’.

Reshammiya on Friday took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the recording session of the song, which will be featured in his upcoming movie ‘Happy Hardy And Heer’,

He captioned the video: “After the epic blockbuster track ‘Teri Meri Kahani’, recorded another track ‘Aadat’ from ‘Happy Hardy And Heer’, in the divine voice of Ranu Mondal, here’s the glimpse of the song... thanks for all your love and support.”