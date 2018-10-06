Malaika Arora, Anusha Dandekar, Milind Soman, Dabboo Ratnani and Neeraj Gaba will mentor the new crop of fashionistas for India’s Next Top Model Season 4. They are looking forward to follow the show’s new theme of “More than a Face”.

“This is my second outing with India’s Next Top Model and I am more than excited to be a part of the show,” Arora said. “I was fascinated by the diversity in the models last season and I am sure this time won’t be any different. I am looking forward to the interesting tasks the show will come up with and how the ladies put forth style with substance to emerge as a winner.”

Former supermodel Soman said: “More than just being a battle of the beautiful, this show stands out for its purpose and the stories of grit and determination it aspires to tell through its contestants. I am sure this season would surprise us with bolder tasks and it would be heartening to encourage these amazing ladies to exhibit their dedication to be the best.”