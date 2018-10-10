(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 4, 2013 Indian Bollywood ctress Tanushree Dutta poses for a photo during an event for the Mandate Model Hunt contest in Mumbai. An Indian actress who alleges she was sexually harassed on two film sets said Thursday she had received legal notices and threats of violence over her claims. Former Miss Universe contestant Tanushree Dutta said she was sexually harassed by multi-award-winning Bollywood star Nana Patekar during the filming of the romantic comedy "Horn Ok Pleassss" in 2008. / AFP / - Image Credit: AFP

The Producers Guild of India on Tuesday extended its support to the movement to call out and report sexual harassment and abuse, whenever and wherever it occurs in showbiz.

“We believe that there is an urgent need to set up a robust process to ensure the highest standards of safety for employees and crew members at the workplace — whether in offices or on sets of productions. We are instituting a committee within the Guild to lead this effort, and we are determined to stay the course till workplaces in the industry are safe spaces for everyone,” read an official statement from the Producers Guild of India.

The statement comes in the wake of the raging #MeToo movement as part of which several celebrities including Nana Patekar, Rajat Kapoor, Alok Nath and members of comedy collective AIB, have been named and shamed among others.

