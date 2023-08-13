Today marks what would have been the 60th birthday of the legendary actress Sridevi, who had become a face of beauty and great acting among audiences. Five years after her death, she is still fondly remembered.

Her husband, film producer Boney Kapoor, and actress daughter Jahvi Kapoor took the lead in remembering Sridevi on social media.

Kapoor shared throwback photos of him with his late wife on Instagram, and captioned the post simply with “Happy Birthday” and many heart emojis. Sridevi’s young daughter and rising star Khushi Kapoor, who will be seen in the film ‘Archies’, wrote “Happy Birthday Mama” with a white emoji.

Jahnvi, who was last seen in the Bollywood film ‘Bawaal’, reposted her father’s message on her Instagram stories.

During the promotion of her new film a while ago, Jahnvi had said that her mother’s death was a very tough episode in hert life, whom she looks up to as a role model. She said that she would like to shape her career after the late actress.

Google paid a tribute to the actress, celebrating her legacy with an artsy doodle, which Boney Kapoor shared on his social media.

Sridevi was born in Tamil Nadu in 1963 and had made inroads into acting when she was merely four years old with the Tamil film ‘Kandan Karunai’. After that, she took a lead role as a child actress in the 1969 film ‘Thunaivan’.

The actress then began cutting across languages and genres, doing films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, with roles ranging from epic dramas, comedy, romance, action, thrillers and more.

After making a very strong impression in South Indian cinema with films such as ‘16 Vayathinile’, ‘Moondram Pirai’, ‘Thulavarsham’, ‘Angeekaaram’, ‘Vetagaadu’, ‘Varumayin Niram Sivappu’ and ‘Meendum Kokila’, she debuted in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Himmatwala’.

She established herself as a leading figure in Bollywood with film such as ‘Mawaali’, ‘Justice Chaudhary’, ‘Mister India’, ‘Nagin’, ‘Judaai’, with her last films being ‘English Vinglish’ and ‘Mom’.

Renowned for her ability to transform herself into whatever role she played, the actress received various accolades throughout her life.

Some of these include National Award, The Kerala State Awards, Filmfare Awards South, Filmfare Awards, Star Guild Awards, International Indian Academy Film Awards. She later went on to posthumously receive the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in ‘Mom’.