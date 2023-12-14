Former actress Smriti Irani, who is currently a Union Minister, has revealed that actor Jackie Shroff has shared some diet suggestions with her.
Taking to social media, the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ star shared some candid pics with Jackie, where both can be seen engrossed in a conversation.
Smriti is wearing a black and golden printed saree, while Jackie is wearing an all black outfit.
She has also shared a picture with producer JD Majethia.
For the unversed, Jackie has an organic farm, where he grows organic plants, trees and herbs. He is also viral on the social media for his healthy food recipes such as ‘Baingan Bharta’, ‘eggs with curry leaves’, ‘kanda bhindi’, and more.
The actor is often seen in public gatherings and events holding a small plant, spreading the positive message of tree plantation.
Meanwhile, on the work front Jackie was last seen in ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’. He next has ‘Baap’, ‘Quotation Gang’ in the pipeline.