Film will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment

A biopic of Indian mathematician Vashistha Narayan Singh is in the works.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment has announced that this will be their next film, which will be directed by Neeraj Pathak, who has helmed movies such as ‘Bhaiaji Superhit,’ ‘Right Yaaa Wrong’ and ‘Gumnaam: The Mystery.’

Pathak attended a press conference here along with Vashistha’s family members - Harishchandra Singh, Mukesh Singh, Shiv Mangal, Rakesh Singh and Mithilesh Singh, where the announcement was made.