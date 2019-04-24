There will also be a musical fiesta on both days of the festival

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’. Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood films will command the spotlight as a two-day Indian film and food festival kicks off in Jeddah on April 25.

Organised by the Consulate General of India, in association with the Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN), the festival will screen top Bollywood blockbusters, including the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, along with fantasy epic ‘Baahubali 2’ and the Alia Bhatt-led film ‘Raazi’.

The event will take place on the consulate premises with Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki, the general ecretary of SIBN, stating this will be the fourth edition of the food festival, but a first to screen films as well.