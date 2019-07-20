Car he was travelling in with his parents crashed into a truck

Raipur: "Sasural Simar Ka" actor Shivlekh Singh who was killed in a car crash in Raipur, on July 18, 2019. Shivlekh and his parents were travelling from Bilaspur to Raipur when their car crashed into a truck on the outskirts of the Chhattisgarh capital. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor Shivlekh Singh was killed in a car crash in Raipur on Thursday, police said. He was 14.

Singh and his parents were travelling from Bilaspur to Raipur when their car crashed into a truck on the outskirts of the Chhattisgarh capital.

“The incident occurred around 2pm on July 18,” said Narendra Banchhor, police in-charge of Dharsiwa police station said. “Shivlekh died on the spot while his parents and one more person named Naveen got injured and are being treated in a hospital.”