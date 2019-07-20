‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor Shivlekh Singh was killed in a car crash in Raipur on Thursday, police said. He was 14.
Singh and his parents were travelling from Bilaspur to Raipur when their car crashed into a truck on the outskirts of the Chhattisgarh capital.
“The incident occurred around 2pm on July 18,” said Narendra Banchhor, police in-charge of Dharsiwa police station said. “Shivlekh died on the spot while his parents and one more person named Naveen got injured and are being treated in a hospital.”
Singh also acted in the TV show ‘Sankatmochan Hanuman’.