Gehana Vasisth, who also goes by the name Vandana Tiwari, has been charged with rape and wrongful confinement following her arrest over allegations of shooting and uploading pornographic videos on her website.
The police have booked Vasisth, along with three men, for rape, outraging modesty of women and obscene act under Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A fresh legal case has been applied after a 24-year-old model alleged that she was forced to engage in sexual acts with three men during a video shoot.
Vasisth’s lawyers have denied the allegations saying that the actress has only shot erotic videos, according to Times News Now.
Vasisth was recently arrested after she reportedly shot 87 pornographic videos, which she uploaded on her website. Following her arrest, Vasisth’s publicist Flynn Remedios issued a statement claiming her innocence.
“Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari is totally innocent. She is not involved in any porn film racket. As the producer and director of her company GV Studios, she has only produced and directed films that are permissible in law and at most can be classified or categorised as Erotica. She is being falsely implicated and trapped or made a victim by vested interests and business competitors who are out to defame her,” the statement read.
Miss Asia Bikini winner Vasisth is known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web series ‘Gandii Baat’. Apart from this, she has also featured in a few Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.