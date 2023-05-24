Indian television actor Nitesh Pandey, who was last seen in the show 'Anupamaa', died following a cardiac arrest. He was 51.
According to reports, Pandey's brother-in-law confirmed the news of his death.
Pandey was a popular face in the television acting circles. He began his career in the 1990s and has appeared in hit TV shows including 'Dill Mill Gayye' in which he played a compassionate doctor. He's also been a part of shows including "Astitva ... Ek Prem Kahani' and 'Dil Dosti Dance'.
Although he found fame in television, Pandey has also appeared in a few Bollywood films including 'Om Shanti Om', 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha', and 'Raaz 3D.'
It's the second death of an actor that has been reported in the last 24 hours. Last night, news emerged that TV actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' fame, died in a car accident. Pandey's death was another shocking incident and sent the entertainment industry into a darker space.
Earlier this week, actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his bathroom at his home in Mumbai. Reports claim that he died of an alleged drug overdose.