Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for her role in the popular TV comedy show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', lost her life in a car accident.
The unfortunate news was shared by producer JD Majethia. In a post on Instagram Story, he informed that the mishap took place in North India.
"Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic)," reads JD Majethia's post.
Rupali expressed shock at the sudden demise of the actor. She shared her picture and wrote on Instagram while recalling the late actor, "Gone to soon Vaibhavi".
Vaibhavi has also been part of shows such as 'C.I. D' and 'Adaalat', but the actor rose to fame with her role in 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'.
Actor Deven Bhojani also tweeted, "Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as " Jasmine " of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi"
Vaibhavi had also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' film in 2020 and was seen in the web series 'Zero KMS' starring Naseeruddin Shah.
The news of Vaibhavi's demise comes a few days after actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Andheri, Mumbai on May 22.