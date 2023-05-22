Indian actor, model and photographer Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on May 22. He was 32.
According to several reports, Rajput's body was found in his bathroom by his close friend and his building's security guard. The two found him unconscious and rushed him to a local hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.
Investigation into his death is being carried out now, with details slowly trickling in. A case of drug overdose is being explored.
Rajput was born in Delhi and moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting and modeling ambitions.
Rajput, who found considerable fame after his stint in reality show Splitsvilla 9, has done various commercials and acted in dozens of Hindi television serials.
He was also a part of films such as 'Krantiveer' and 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara'.
His verified Instagram account with 520K followers is filled with quirky videos on happiness and joyful times with his friends.