Mumbai: Actress Ileana D'Cruz at red carpet of "Luxury & Fashion As Hello! & Audi" in Mumbai on Oct 5, 2017.(Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Ileana D’Cruz says choosing acting as a career was by accident.

The actress opened up about her career decisions in an episode of ‘The Love Laugh Live Show’, aired on Romedy Now.

When host Shibani Dandekar asked her about her journey from modelling to Bollywood, D’Cruz said: “Choosing acting as a career was by accident.”

Asked if not an actor, what would be her second option as a career, D’Cruz confessed: “If not acting, the Plan B would be singing. I would have been a singer.”

Having started her career with Telugu film ‘Devadasu’, D’Cruz also did Tamil movies and forayed into Bollywood with ‘Barfi!’. Her roles in subsequent movies like ‘Rustom’, ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Mubarakan’, ‘Baadshaho’ and ‘Raid’ gave her a further push in Hindi cinema.

Asked which three co-stars she has loved working with, D’Cruz said: “I share a very close bond with Nargis Fakhri and we’re very good friends. Apart from Nargis, I connected well with Arshad Warsi and Varun Dhawan.”

The actress also opened up about the culture of altering pictures on social media.

“I don’t like to Photoshop and filter my images as we have to be true to ourselves and not be a person who we can’t recognise after being filtered,” she said.

D’Cruz also revealed that she has never received flowers from the men she has dated.