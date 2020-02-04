Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Jacquiline Fernandeze during a press conference for upcoming IIFA awards, at Minto Hall in Bhopal, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Image Credit: PTI

The 21st edition of the travelling International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be held from March 27 to 29 in Indore in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who was born in Indore made the announcement at a glittering press conference. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who joined Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez at the press conference, said he had a 16-year long connection with the IIFAs and was delighted the state was getting the second opportunity to host the ceremony in India after Mumbai that hosted it last year. Previous events have been held in major cities across the world, in cities such as New York, Madrid, Singapore and Bangkok.

Khan will host the ceremony along with actor Riteish Deshmukh. Performers include Katrina Kaif and Fernandez, with more than five thousand people from India’s entertainment industry expected to attend. IIFA Rocks, a precursor to the main awards night, will feature performances by singer Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Shalmali Kholgade, Benny Dayal, Jubin Nautiyal and more.

“Around 300 to 350 people come as crew (to shoot a film). We also need junior artistes, the ration, and hotel services,” said Khan, explaining how Bollywood helps in tourism of a place. “We spend so much on travel. Even if a movie does not do well at the box-office, there are satellite and digital mediums where the movies can be seen. We brand that place. That is how your tourism increases. Whenever you see a film on television or digital, you see that it was shot in Indore or Bhopal. So when fans watch it, they visit that place,” he added.

“Indore and Bhopal are so pretty. If films are not shot here then what is the point?” he asked.

Nath bought the first ticket to the event IIFA Awards, but the focus remained on Khan during the press conference where he related several events connected with his childhood and presented the chief minister an album containing his baby pictures.