Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal won the best actor award for his revolutionary biopic ‘Sardar Udham’ at the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi, while actress Kriti Sanon won her career’s first best actress award for ‘Mimi’.

“I dedicate this award to late Irrfan sir who left us too soon. The role was originally meant to be played by him,” said Kaushal. The actor was in attendance to collect the trophy at a glittering ceremony held at the Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena.

A still from 'Sardar Udham' Image Credit: Supplied

In director Shoojit Sircar’s biopic, Kaushal played the titular role of an Indian revolutionary who plots to kill the British officer who masterminded the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“This is very special to me .. Seven years ago, when I went for auditions and I had almost lost faith, but my mom reminded me to be strong … I want to thank my mother and dad for believing in me,” said Kaushal.

Kriti Sanon, who got her best debut at the IIFAs several years ago, return to the prestigious IIFA stage to collect her career’s first Best Actress Award. In the well-received ‘Mimi’, she played a young woman who opts for surrogacy to earn some quick money.

Genelia D'Souza, Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2022 Image Credit: Supplied

War film ‘Shershaah’, starring Siddharth Malhotra, scooped four awards including Best Director and Best Film during the night. It also won awards for its song 'Raatan Lambiyan'.

But the biggest cheer was reserved for actor Pankaj Tripathi for Best Supporting Actor (Male) for 'Ludo'.

“I forgot my speech … My true speech came from you all,” said Tripathi alluding to the thunderous applause that greeted him.

Pankaj Tripathi in Ludo Image Credit: Netflix

The night wasn’t about honouring the best of Bollywood talents alone.

Actor Salman Khan made a dramatic entry on a motorbike with a gigantic IIFA statuette attached to its handle. The night also song-dance spectacles from the likes of Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

The best was reserved for the last as Kapoor gave a blistering tribute to the original Disco King, Bappi Lahiri who died earlier this year.

Shahid Kapoor at the IIFA 2022 Image Credit: Suplied

The night ended with a spectacular fireworks which lit up the Etihad Arena sky.