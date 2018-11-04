Actress Huma Qureshi thinks it is brave of women to come out and talk about their #MeToo stories, saying the movement will bring positive change in the country. However, she also urges people to “listen to the victims”.

“I think #MeToo is the most relevant movement that has happened in recent times in India as far as women are concerned. And I think it is amazing but heartbreaking to hear stories about stuff that women — and supposedly powerful and successful women — go through every single day,” said Qureshi on the sidelines of the showcase of H&M’s new designer collection in collaboration with iconic Italian brand Moschino.

“Recently, I saw a picture of Lady Gaga where she wore a pant suit. At the event, she spoke about the fact that she wanted to wear pants because she has been a victim of sexual assault and that she still doesn’t have the guts to talk about it. Now that’s something to think about,” said the actress.

“I think there is something to take away from that, and I say, more power to all the women who are choosing to talk about it. It’s very brave and I think we must really get up and listen to them because we are not listening to them,” she added.

After making quite an impact in the West, the #MeToo wave has swept into Bollywood and beyond, following Tanushree Dutta recounting an episode of harrassment from veteran actor Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss in 2008.

Following this, celebrities such as Vikas Bahl, Chetan Bhagat, Gursimran Khamba, Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor, Alok Nath, Anu Malik and Sajid Khan have been named and shamed for using their positions to exploit the vulnerable.

The actress feels the #MeToo movement is here to stay.

“I hope and I pray that it will result in a lot of positive changes for not just our film industry but the for the world and country at large,” said Qureshi.