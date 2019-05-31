‘Army of the Dead’ follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas

Huma Qureshi at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood star Huma Qureshi feels humbled and excited to join the cast of American filmmaker Zack Snyders ‘Army of the Dead’. She says she cant wait for the shooting to begin.

Qureshi’s role in the film is significant and entirely new territory for the actress.

The film follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas as a man assembles a group of mercenaries to pull off the greatest heist. Qureshi joins the team, which also has actors like Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera and Theo Rossi.

‘Army of the Dead’ marks Snyder’s return to the zombie genre, having previously made his directorial debut with ‘Dawn of the Dead’.