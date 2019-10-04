The film has gone on to earn more than Rs500m at the Indian box office

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s new action thriller ‘War’ has broken all records on day one, collecting Rs 533.5 million at the box office in India.

The first-day collection of ‘War’, which opened on October 2, made it the biggest all-time holiday opener for a Hindi film, surpassing the day one collection of the Diwali 2018 release, ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’.

The Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan starrer had earned Rs 522.5 million on release last year.

“It is an incredible response to our hard work and I’m truly grateful to the audience for loving our film. When we decided to make ‘War’, we were clear that we were attempting to do something that has never been done in Indian cinema and we went all out to make it happen. So, it’s hugely validating to see the fantastic response of the people enjoying our action entertainer in the theatres. As an actor, you live and thrive for such moments and I’m truly blessed that our film is getting such overwhelming love.

"I congratulate my partner in crime Tiger, my director Siddharth Anand, YRF for its belief and the incredible effort to make this film spectacular, Vaani and everyone associated with this film at this incredible moment. The entire team worked really really hard on ‘War’ and it’s amazing to see this kind of euphoria around our movie,” Roshan said in a statement.

“I’m touched by the fantastic response that our film has been getting from audiences across India. I have no words to describe what I’m feeling right now except that I feel blessed to be getting this love and appreciation from people. I have always wanted my films to be out and out entertainers, films that make people happy in theatres and I’m glad that ‘War’ has become that film,” said Shroff.