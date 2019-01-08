Actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma, a type of cancer, his actor son Hrithik Roshan said on Tuesday.
Rakesh will undergo surgery for it.
Hrithik shared an Instagram post in which he is seen standing alongside with his father in a gym.
“Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn’t miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know,” the actor wrote.
“Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him,” Hrithik captioned the picture.
The family has a cancer survivor in Hrithik’s sister Sunaina, who had cervical cancer.
Apart from his acting career, Rakesh is known for directing films such as ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’, ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’, ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’ and the superhero ‘Krrish’ film series.