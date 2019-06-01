Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan enjoyed meeting martial artist and actor Jackie Chan in China.
“Meeting Jackie Chan was a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience. Inspired,” Roshan posted on Instagram along with photographs with Chan.
The Hindi film actor was in China for the premiere of ‘Kaabil’.
He also spoke about his forthcoming film ‘Super 30’, set for release in India on July 12.
“’Super 30’ is about the triumph of spirit, about empowering the children and telling them that they are allowed to dream big. You can dream about the impossible. You don’t worry about how crazy it is, but you dream. You don’t stop yourself. It is a true story of one man who makes his dreams come true through education,” he said.
The film is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains a group of children for IIT-JEE exams in Bihar.