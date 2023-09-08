After Jawan got a massive response from the audience on its opening day, Kangana Ranaut showered Shah Rukh Khan with accolades.

She praised the entire ‘Jawan’ team on Instagram Stories and referred to Shah Rukh as the "cinema God that India needs".

Kangana also posted a poster of ‘Jawan’ and a lengthy note for Shah Rukh.

She wrote, “From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade-long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience to his late forties to mid-fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass superhero at the age of 60 (almost) Is nothing short of superheroic even in real life.”

According to Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan's adversity serves as a masterclass for other performers in the field.

She added, “I remember the time when people wrote him off and mocked his choices but his struggle is a master class for all artists enjoying long careers but must reinvent and reestablish. SRK is the cinema God that India needs not just for his hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well. Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility King Khan. @iamsrk.”

She also wrote, "Congratulations to the whole team."

Image Credit: IMDB

'Jawan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, premiered in the UAE theatres on Thursday, September 7.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has already amassed an impressive Rs 51.17 crore in worldwide advance bookings, and it has managed to surpass the opening day record of 'Pathaan' in India.

SRK visited a number of locations for ‘Jawan’ promotional events. In Chennai, he attended a significant pre-release function. The 'Jawan' trailer was on display at Burj Khalifa during his visit to Dubai.

He also offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu.