Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan's first post of 2023 has taken over the Internet for all the right reasons Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a picture flaunting his perfectly toned six-pack abs and perfectly ripped body.
Hrithik wrote: "Alright. Let's go. #2023."
In an earlier interview with IANS, Roshan had told the news agency: "Fitness for me is more about staying healthy than looking good. I am not attached to my six pack abs or biceps. My fitness regime includes more functional training and cardio to increase my stamina to prepare for varied roles."
Roshan,48, is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood today. His post this New Year's week has garnered a lot of attention from his peers.
Actor Varun Dhawan commented cheekily: "Okay then." Punit Malhotra wrote: "Boom!!!!" followed by a fire emoticon.
Last month, Hrithik was holidaying in France with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, his girlfriend Saba Azad and cousins Eshaan and Pashmina. Speaking about his work, Hrithik will next be seen in the film 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone.
He was last seen on screen in 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.