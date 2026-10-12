Taurani explains how a career decision reshaped the singers’ fortunes in 1990s Bollywood
Music producer Ramesh Taurani has revealed how Anuradha Paudwal’s decision to step away from film playback singing helped Alka Yagnik become one of Hindi cinema’s most sought-after voices in the 1990s.
At a time when Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle dominated the industry, Paudwal’s decision to focus on T-Series opened up new opportunities for Yagnik, who began receiving a wider range of songs, Taurani said.
Speaking on trade analyst Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers: The Music Series, alongside Kumar, Taurani reflected on the changing dynamics of Hindi film music and the singers who shaped the decade.
Recalling the hierarchy among playback singers at the time, Taurani said Lata Mangeshkar was the first choice when music was being produced, followed by Yagnik and Paudwal.
He pointed to the success of films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Aashiqui, Saajan and Phool Aur Kaante, whose hit soundtracks helped establish a new generation of singers, including Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Paudwal and Yagnik.
“The idea then was that Anuradha Paudwal was the new Lata Mangeshkar, while Alka Yagnik became the new Asha Bhosle,” Taurani said.
He added that Paudwal’s decision to stop singing for films and become closely associated with T-Series worked in Yagnik’s favour.
“This worked in Alka Ji’s favour, as she got both Lata Ji and Asha Ji type songs, whether they were solos, duets or shayari,” he said.
According to Taurani, Yagnik was receiving more songs than Sanu, Narayan and Sonu Nigam during that period.
Paudwal was among the leading playback singers of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Her popular soundtracks included Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Saajan.
She had previously spoken about stepping away from film playback singing while her career was at its peak. She subsequently concentrated on devotional music and became closely associated with T-Series.
Her move marked a significant shift in the Hindi film music landscape, creating room for other singers to take on songs that might otherwise have gone to her.
Yagnik went on to establish herself as one of Hindi cinema’s leading female playback singers, working with composers including Nadeem-Shravan and Anu Malik.
Her work across romantic songs, solos and duets helped make her a regular presence on film soundtracks throughout the decade. The success of films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Saajan and Phool Aur Kaante further strengthened her position.
Taurani’s account offers a glimpse into how changing professional choices, alongside hit soundtracks and shifting industry preferences, helped shape the careers of some of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated voices.
With inputs from IANS