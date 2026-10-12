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How Anuradha Paudwal’s exit helped Alka Yagnik rise in Bollywood

Taurani explains how a career decision reshaped the singers’ fortunes in 1990s Bollywood

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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How Anuradha Paudwal’s exit helped Alka Yagnik rise in Bollywood

Music producer Ramesh Taurani has revealed how Anuradha Paudwal’s decision to step away from film playback singing helped Alka Yagnik become one of Hindi cinema’s most sought-after voices in the 1990s.

At a time when Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle dominated the industry, Paudwal’s decision to focus on T-Series opened up new opportunities for Yagnik, who began receiving a wider range of songs, Taurani said.

Speaking on trade analyst Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers: The Music Series, alongside Kumar, Taurani reflected on the changing dynamics of Hindi film music and the singers who shaped the decade.

How Alka Yagnik moved up the ranks

Recalling the hierarchy among playback singers at the time, Taurani said Lata Mangeshkar was the first choice when music was being produced, followed by Yagnik and Paudwal.

He pointed to the success of films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Aashiqui, Saajan and Phool Aur Kaante, whose hit soundtracks helped establish a new generation of singers, including Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Paudwal and Yagnik.

“The idea then was that Anuradha Paudwal was the new Lata Mangeshkar, while Alka Yagnik became the new Asha Bhosle,” Taurani said.

He added that Paudwal’s decision to stop singing for films and become closely associated with T-Series worked in Yagnik’s favour.

“This worked in Alka Ji’s favour, as she got both Lata Ji and Asha Ji type songs, whether they were solos, duets or shayari,” he said.

According to Taurani, Yagnik was receiving more songs than Sanu, Narayan and Sonu Nigam during that period.

Why Anuradha Paudwal stepped away

Paudwal was among the leading playback singers of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Her popular soundtracks included Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Saajan.

She had previously spoken about stepping away from film playback singing while her career was at its peak. She subsequently concentrated on devotional music and became closely associated with T-Series.

Her move marked a significant shift in the Hindi film music landscape, creating room for other singers to take on songs that might otherwise have gone to her.

How Alka Yagnik became a 1990s favourite

Yagnik went on to establish herself as one of Hindi cinema’s leading female playback singers, working with composers including Nadeem-Shravan and Anu Malik.

Her work across romantic songs, solos and duets helped make her a regular presence on film soundtracks throughout the decade. The success of films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Saajan and Phool Aur Kaante further strengthened her position.

Taurani’s account offers a glimpse into how changing professional choices, alongside hit soundtracks and shifting industry preferences, helped shape the careers of some of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated voices.

With inputs from IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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