Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik have sung more than 500 duets together
Veteran Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu became emotional while recalling his musical journey with Alka Yagnik and expressing concern over her health. He wished the celebrated playback singer a speedy recovery, saying he hoped to hear her “magical voice” again.
The emotional moment will feature in an upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026, which will celebrate Kumar Sanu’s 69th birthday with a special musical tribute.
During the episode, contestant Geetashree’s performance reminded Kumar Sanu of the romantic songs he recorded with Alka Yagnik and the memories they shared in the studio. The singer became emotional as he reflected on their musical partnership and paid tribute to his longtime collaborator by singing a few lines of their song.
“As many of you know, Alka ji is not keeping well, and that makes me very emotional. Some of the most romantic songs of my career have been with Alka ji, and her brilliance as a singer needs no introduction,” he said.
“I sincerely hope she recovers soon and returns to join us in front of all of you once again. Listening to this song brought back so many memories of our time together, especially the way we recorded it and the beautiful musical moments we shared.”
Explaining the emotions behind his tribute, Kumar Sanu added: “It truly saddens me to know that she is unwell. Through this performance, I would like to pay tribute to her by singing a few lines of this song, with the hope that she gets well soon and we get to hear her magical voice again.”
Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik have sung more than 500 duets together, becoming one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable playback-singing partnerships. Their collaborations have featured in numerous popular romantic songs over the years.
Alka Yagnik revealed in a social media post two years ago that she had been diagnosed with a rare hearing condition after suddenly losing her ability to hear following a flight.
“To all my fans, friends, followers and well wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything,” she wrote, explaining why she had been absent from public appearances.
She said doctors had diagnosed her with a rare form of sensorineural hearing loss, which she attributed to a viral attack. The diagnosis came as a major setback for the singer, who urged people to be mindful of the risks associated with exposure to loud sounds.
In June, Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours, from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Reflecting on the recognition, the singer expressed gratitude to her listeners, whose support had carried her music across generations.
“This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges,” she said.
With inputs from IANS