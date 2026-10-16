She said doctors had diagnosed her with a rare form of sensorineural hearing loss, which she attributed to a viral attack. The diagnosis came as a major setback for the singer, who urged people to be mindful of the risks associated with exposure to loud sounds.

Explaining the emotions behind his tribute, Kumar Sanu added: “It truly saddens me to know that she is unwell. Through this performance, I would like to pay tribute to her by singing a few lines of this song, with the hope that she gets well soon and we get to hear her magical voice again.”

“I sincerely hope she recovers soon and returns to join us in front of all of you once again. Listening to this song brought back so many memories of our time together, especially the way we recorded it and the beautiful musical moments we shared.”

“As many of you know, Alka ji is not keeping well, and that makes me very emotional. Some of the most romantic songs of my career have been with Alka ji, and her brilliance as a singer needs no introduction,” he said.

During the episode, contestant Geetashree’s performance reminded Kumar Sanu of the romantic songs he recorded with Alka Yagnik and the memories they shared in the studio. The singer became emotional as he reflected on their musical partnership and paid tribute to his longtime collaborator by singing a few lines of their song.

“This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges,” she said.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.