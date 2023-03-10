Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will be among the celebrity presenters at the Oscars this year, has jetted off to the US for the prestigious event.
Padukone was photographed at Mumbai airport leaving for the Oscars 2023 awards. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh was seen dropping her at the airport.
A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani showed Padukone alighting from her car dressed in a black blazer paired with denims. Singh was seen inside the car as he dropped her off at the airport.
The actress will join global stars like Emily Blunt, Samuel Jackson and Dwayne Johnson in Los Angeles on March 12 for the Oscars ceremony.
Padukone announced her name on the presenters list through Instagram. She shared a list of presenters at the 95th Oscars which includes her name alongside stars like Samuel Jackson, Zoe Saldana, Dwayne Johnson and Riz Ahmed.