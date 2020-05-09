People can mail their 'spooky' work to teamdigital@redchillies.com latest by May 18

Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Ahead of the launch of his upcoming web production, the horror show "Betaal", Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday announced an interesting task for people amid lockdown. He wants people to make "scary"indoor films. Three winners will get a chance to do a video call with the superstar.

Sharing the details about the initiative, SRK took to social media and wrote: "Since we've all got a bit of time on our hands in quarantine, thought I can get us all to work a bit... in a fun, creative and spooky way."

"How about channel the inner filmmaking ghost in us to make a scary indoor film with an element of horror in it."

People can mail their work to teamdigital@redchillies.com latest by May 18. The entries will be judged by "Betaal" co-director Patrick Graham, cast members Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra, and Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment, producers of the show.

"Ghosts are welcome to send their entries too," SRK quipped.