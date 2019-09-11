Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who has recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film âTaishâ, says he has given his best to the film. âTaishâ is directed by Bejoy Nambiar Image Credit: IANS

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who has recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film ‘Taish’, says he has given his best to the film.

‘Taish’ is directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

On his preparations for the film, Harshvardhan said: “It was the most intense experience, to say the least. From locking myself up for a week in a bungalow for preparation to do workshop before that to executing all the scenes, the way Bejoy had visualised it. It has been the most intense couple of months of my life.

“I have tried to give in everything that I have and I’m hoping that it translates on the big screen. And as an artiste that’s all I look for and expect. I’m grateful to Bejoy sir for giving me this character which is extremely close to my heart and a part of me will be gone with this film. I think this film has taken a pound of flesh from my soul.”