‘Gully Boy’ is India’s entry at the Oscars 2019, and actress Alia Bhatt still cannot believe it.

“This is such a big first for me... my first film to go to the Oscars. It is a big deal for me. It is such an exciting moment for team ‘Gully Boy’. I can’t tell you my feelings right now. For now, there’s just hope that we make it to five final nominations for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars. But being selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars in itself is a big big deal for me,” said Bhatt.

The film’s director Zoya Akhtar is elated, naturally. “This has been a great year and I am so overwhelmed with the response our work is getting. I am thrilled and very grateful that ‘Gully Boy’ has been picked as India’s official entry for the Oscars,” she said.

Aparna Sen, the chairperson of the committee that selected India’s entry this year, was apparently impressed with the film’s originality, vivacity and motivational mood.

The originality bit however remains somewhat questionable as similarities between ‘Gully Boy’ and Hollywood films such as ‘Straight Outta Compton’ and ‘8 Mile’ have not gone unnoticed.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame playing MC Sher in the film, is over the moon. “I am super excited. My first web show ‘Inside Edge’ got nominated at the Emmys last year and now my first film is going to the Oscars!! It’s a special moment! It is all about Zoya [Akhtar] ma’am’s genius, Ranveer Singh’s uplifting bromance, and [producers] Ritesh Sidhwani and [Farhan Akhtar] sir’s mentorship! Credit goes to the whole crew.”

Ranveer Singh says he will keep striving towards making flag of Hindi cinema fly high.

‘Gully Boy’ echoed the voice of the streets, it will always be one of my most personal films. As always, I will keep striving towards making the flag of Hindi cinema fly high. I’m very happy that the passionate hard work that our cast and crew put into creating ‘Gully Boy’ is reaping rewards,” said lead star Singh.

The Bollywood’s live wire actor says it is a proud moment for the entire team.

“I’m especially proud of and happy for Zoya! ‘Gully Boy’ is her baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision. With the love and support of our beloved audience, we’re hoping to make a significant mark on the world stage,” he added.