Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to release his debut single this week.

The actor, who shot to Bollywood fame playing MC Sher in ‘Gully Boy’ last year, made the announcement on social media, along with a picture where he lies in bed alongside his guitar.

He later shared another picture of himself performing on stage.

“You guys are too special to lose touch. I miss the shoots, the stage, the chase, and the run. But I won’t stop creating, I am not yet done. My song’s dropping this week, and I’ve just begun,” he wrote.

Chaturvedi will soon be seen in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ and Karan Johar’s untitled film.