Bollywood actor Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident on Wednesday night in the city’s Juhu area.
The mishap occurred at around 8.30pm. Reports have stated that Ahuja was in the car along with his driver when the vehicle collided with another car. No one was seriously injured.
“My son Yashvardhan was driving the car and suddenly a car came in front of his car and rammed into him. However, my son is safe. He has got a few injuries on his arms, but nothing to worry. The car has had a few dents and scratches,” Govinda told indianexpress.com.
The actor reportedly rushed to the spot and interacted with witnesses. He later told the website that the other vehicle was “a car from Yash Raj”, and the matter has been “mutually solved”. No complaint has been filed with the police by either party.