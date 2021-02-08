A day after actress Gehana Vasisth was arrested for her alleged involvement in shooting and uploading adult content to the internet, her publicist has put out a statement claiming she’s innocent.
“Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari is totally innocent. She is not involved in any porn film racket. As the producer and director of her company GV Studios, she has only produced and directed films that are permissible in law and at most can be classified or categorised as Erotica. She is being falsely implicated and trapped or made a victim by vested interests and business competitors who are out to defame her,” the spokesperson said.
On February 7, Vasisth — who played a role in Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji adult series ‘Gandi Baat’ — and five others were arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with an alleged pornography racket. Their modus operandi was to offer aspiring actresses parts in adult movies and shoot questionable content.
The Property Cell of The Mumbai Police nabbed the gang along with Vasisth and she’s expected to be produced before the court soon.
Vasisth’s publicity team is hoping that their client will be freed soon and claimed that she has several health issues including cardiac problems and diabetes.
“We have full faith in the judiciary and the Indian legal system. Unfortunately, Mumbai Police, which is otherwise the best police force in the world has mixed up and clubbed together Gehana’s Erotica film making work with hard porn ... We hope the courts will identify the difference and give Gehana justice in the coming days,” read the statement.