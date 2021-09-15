First look of 'Pippa' Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is looking fierce in the first look of his war film ‘Pippa’, directed by Raj Krishna Menon. In the poster, Khatter sports a determined face aboard a war tanker.

Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films’, the crew of ‘Pippa’ are in Amritsar to begin shoot.

Khatter plays Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and is an integral part of an important mission carried out by India.

Ishaan Khatter Image Credit: instagram.com/ishaankhatter/

To commemorate the inaugural shoot, real-life hero Brigadier Mehta was invited by the production houses to get the ball rolling.

“I’m happy that we’ve begun shooting for Pippa with Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta clapping the inaugural slate. Kicking off the schedule on such a positive note ensures a steady momentum throughout the course of the production. We’re raring to go with a brilliant ensemble cast and filmmaker Raja Krishna Menon, who has a savvy eye for war films,” said Producer Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP).

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur (Roy Kapur Films) added: “From the time I first heard this amazing story of the bravery and resilience of a family on the frontlines of a just war, I knew it had to be told. I am thrilled that with RSVP we have been able to give this story the sweeping canvas it deserves, and that we have an accomplished director like Raja and an amazing cast and crew, to bring this vision to life. The team is excited to hit the floors today and we hope to bring our audiences a very special cinematic experience in theatres next year.”

Based on 'The Burning Chaffees' written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and scored by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, Pippa is a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which led to the liberation of India’s neighbour Bangladesh. At the centre of the film is the amphibious war tank involved in the victory, affectionately christened 'Pippa'.

‘Pippa’ also stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.