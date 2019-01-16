Actor Farhan Akhtar has joined hands with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after six years for the upcoming film ‘Toofan’ and will be seen playing a boxer.
Mehra and Akhtar last collaborated on ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, a biopic on the legendary athlete Milkha Singh.
A “thrilled” Akhtar on Wednesday tweeted that the upcoming film will be based on a boxer.
“Thrilled to share that six years after ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and I are reuniting to create ‘Toofan’, a heartfelt story of a boxer. Hope for your best wishes as we embark on this new journey. Love.”
Other details of the films are still under wraps. The film will be jointly produced by Excel Movies and ROMP Pictures.