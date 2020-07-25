Farhan Akhtar’s team is back at work as Excel Entertainment resumed the shoot of two of its upcoming projects, namely ‘Dongri to Dubai’ and ‘Hello Charlie’.
The actor-singer-filmmaker also took to social media to share his enthusiasm at returning on the sets, even as he shared a video on how his production house was handling the safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Getting back to work is a relief and a joy but given the times we’re in, it’s important to be socially responsible and keep the environment hygienic for the crew and cast. They work to create. We work to keep them safe,” he tweeted, along with the video.
Co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani also posted his own message with the video, tweeting: “We are back to doing what we love the most - making movies, with the people we love the most- our cast and crew!”
In the video, the filmmakers have shown safety measures that include mandatory masks, temperature checks, PPE kits for make-up artists, sanitization zones and a medical emergency vehicle to ferry people to the nearest hospital should the need arise.
‘Dongri to Dubai’ is an upcoming web series that has reportedly been adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s book, ‘Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia’, which revolves around the life of underworld don, from his early years to becoming one of the most dreaded mob bosses of his time.
The series is being directed by Shujaat Saudagar and features Avinash Tiwari, Kay Kay Menon, Angira Dhar, Amyra Dastur among others.
‘Hello Charlie’, meanwhile, stars Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff.