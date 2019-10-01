Toofan Uthega!! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN releasing 2nd October 2020!! ߥ?❤️ Image Credit:

Actor Farhan Akhtar took social media by storm when he posted the first look of his forthcoming film ‘Toofan’, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

In the photo, he is seen standing in a boxing ring flaunting his biceps. He captioned it: “Toofan uthega [A storm will rise]! First look! #Toofan releasing 2nd October 2020!”

Akhtar has joined hands with Mehra after six years for ‘Toofan’ in which he will be seen playing a boxer. The two last collaborated together for ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, a biopic on the legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.