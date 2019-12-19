Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar during the promotions of his upcoming film "The Sky Is Pink" in Mumbai on Sep 25, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Farhan Akhtar has taken to Twitter to issue a clarification over an earlier tweet, in which he invited people to join a protest meeting on December 19.

The actor-musician-filmmakershared an incorrect map of India along with the invite. He has, however, declared that he stands by the text of his tweet.

Talking about the same, Akhtar tweeted on Wednesday afternoon: “I recently posted a message about a protest meeting on December 19 with the repost of a graphic about the meeting. While I stand by the text, I have only just noticed that the map of India on the graphic is inaccurate. Every inch and part of Kashmir is a part of India and I reject the inaccurate map. I regret not noticing this earlier. My sincere apologies for the oversight.”

The earlier tweet was posted by Akhtar on Wednesday morning. It was an invite to all to join the anti-CAA protest movement in Mumbai. He wrote: “Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over.”