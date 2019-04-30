Jacqueline Fernandez in the movie. Image Credit: Instagram

Director Farah Khan’s films are known for their elaborate song and dance sequences — something also common to the movies that actress Jacqueline Fernandez does. But their new project together, ‘Mrs Serial Killer’, won’t have any of it.

‘Mrs Serial Killer’ is written and directed by Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder and will release on Netflix later this year.

The film will mark Fernandez and Khan’s first foray into the digital world.

“It is about a girl next door. When Jacqueline and Shirish met and discussed it, she said that she was also hunting for something to do something she had never done before,” Khan said.

The 54-year-old filmmaker, known for movies like ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Om Shanti Om’, says ‘Mrs Serial Killer’ does not have any song, dance and no item number.

“It’s a pretty cool role for her. She is also pretty excited. It’s a big step to make her digital debut, especially when she is on top of her game right now. It is very commendable and brave of her to be a little bit ahead of time,” the director said.

Khan finds the web space quite exciting.

“Everything has to be accounted for and everything has to be planned and given to Netflix much in advance... You have to be very well-planned and organised. I am a control freak. For us, it is better because in the long run it saves you a lot of time and money,” she said.

Khan is also in support of no censorship on the digital medium.

In a recent interview, actor Salman Khan said there should be censorship for content on the digital space and that there should be an appointed body for the purpose.