Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan dodged questions from the media days after brother Sajid Khan was accused of sexual misconduct.

Khan was addressing the media at a book launch along with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Maniesh Paul on Wednesday.

The moment the floor was opened for media questions at the launch of author Jaishree Sharad’s Skin Rules, Farah excused herself saying: “On this note, we shall go” and left in a hurry.

Sajid is facing sexual harassment allegations from actress Saloni Chopra, Rachel White and journalist Karishma Upadhyay.

On October 12, Farah tweeted: “This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for. I don’t in any way endorse this behaviour and stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt.”