As domestic violence cases saw a rise during the COVID-19 lockdown, former Miss India and actress Ruhii Singh recently came up with a short film titled "That Neighbour's Wife", aiming to create awareness among people and urging victims "not to suffer in silence".

"It's absolutely pathetic for someone to physically or psychologically intimidate their partner. Whether a man or woman, no one should suffer in silence and must absolutely get in touch with the authorities if they are being victimised at home.

"We have shown a universal signal in our short film, which can help the victim seek help from a trusted well-wisher. Of course, help has to be given in a way that the situation doesn't get exacerbated. But there also needs to be perpetrator accountability. The right to speak up should not be abused," Singh told IANS.

The short film is directed by Kristy De Cunha.

Speaking more about the project, Singh said: "When Kristy approached me regarding the short film and told me the idea behind it, I said yes immediately because I feel domestic violence during this lockdown is a crucial and unsaid issue and needs attention and awareness.

"We need to help those who are suffering in their own homes during this difficult time."

Ruhii also shared her experience shooting on her how own.

"I shot it myself on my phone and kept sending the videos to Kristy who approved them. It was a new experience because I've never done anything like this. But we have to adapt with the times and make the best of what we have," she said.

Singh also spoke about how she has been coping with the lockdown phase.