The Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-led movie ‘Jabariya Jodi’ has been rescheduled for release in India on August 2.

The film was supposed to hit screens on May 17, but the release was pushed to July 12, the release date of Hrithik Roshan-led ‘Super 30’.

Announcing the new release date, producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote: “Zabardasti release date change karwaya [was forced to change the release date]. I did not want release between two eclipses. So when too many releases came on that day, we moved to August 2. See you at theatres.”

Malhotra also shared the new release date. “The surprise wedding of the year set to arrive on August 2,” he tweeted.

Directed by Prashant Singh, ‘Jabariya Jodi’ is based on the practice of ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar.