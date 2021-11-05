Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, arrives at the NCB office to mark his weekly presence as per bail conditions set by Bombay High Court, in Mumbai, Friday, November 5, 2021.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to mark his weekly presence before the agency.

On October 29, Bombay High Court had issued a detailed bail order to Aryan that stated that he should appear before NCB every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

The court had asked all three bail applicants — Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha — to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday between 11am to 2pm to mark their presence.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 after an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.