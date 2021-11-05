Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to mark his weekly presence before the agency.
On October 29, Bombay High Court had issued a detailed bail order to Aryan that stated that he should appear before NCB every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.
The court had asked all three bail applicants — Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha — to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday between 11am to 2pm to mark their presence.
Aryan was arrested on October 3 after an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.