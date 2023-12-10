Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic message on social media amid separation rumours of son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
The actor recently took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared his monochromatic picture along with a cryptic tweet.
In the photo, Amitabh appeared to be lost in thoughts.
The actor wrote: “T 4854 — everything said everything done. So do the done and done the do.”
This comes amid the reportedly brewing tensions in the Bachchan family and reports that Big B unfollowed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
The senior actor follows a total number of 74 people on Instagram including Salman Khan, Abhishek, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda among others. Aishwarya, on the other hand, only follows husband Abhishek on Instagram.
A trending Reddit post stirred the pot, questioning if Amitabh unfollowed Aishwarya on Instagram.
However, a section of users have said that the two never followed each other on the social media platform, a few others speculated that it could be Big B’s privacy settings on his account that restricted people from seeing whom he follows.