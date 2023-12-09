Mumbai : Bollywood power couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, popularly known as "Vickat," are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. To wish his wife a happy anniversary, the "Sam Bahadur" actor shared a special and funny video of her on social media.
In the video, Vicky sits next to Katrina on a flight. She enjoys a movie on the screen in front of her, flaunting her impressive dance moves.
"Sharing the video, he wrote, 'In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful... keep it coming. [?]"
One of the users commented, "So cute!"
"Taking to the Instagram story, Sunny shared a throwback picture of his Paaji and Parjaiji from their mehndi ceremony."
Sunny took to his Instagram story to share a throwback picture of his "Paaji" and "Parjaiji" from their mehndi ceremony.
"Happy 2nd to Paaji and Parjaiji! May you two always keep dancing to each other's tunes. @vickykaushal02 @katrinakaif. Love you guys."
Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, after hosting grand wedding celebrations there from December 7-9, which included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.
Katrina will be next seen in the thriller film "Merry Christmas," alongside Vijay Sethupathi.
Vicky has been receiving a lot of praise from his fans for his performance in the recently released biopic drama film "Sam Bahadur".