Actress Disha Patani is set for another action-packed outing on the big screen with her next project. She has come on board for the sequel of 2014 sleeper hit ‘Ek Villain’.

Reportedly, Patani will star in the sequel along with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham, and the film, which is being directed by Mohit Suri, will have her essay a character inspired by Rosamund Pike’s role in the 2014 Hollywood film ‘Gone Girl’.

“Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, ‘I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts, kick some. Just the way boys do it in your films I want to be the hero’,” Suri said.

On Patani’s character in the movie, Suri said: “While ‘Malang’ brought Disha’s freespirited avatar to light, this one will showcase her as an integral part of the action-franchise.”

‘Ek Villain’, released in 2014, was an action thriller and a tragic love story featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.