The post-mortem report of actor-model Arya Banerjee, alias Debdatta Banerjee (35), the daughter of sitar maestro late Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, has confirmed that her death was not a case of “homicide”.
Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma was quoted by IANS as saying that the actor-model was suffering from cirrhosis of lever.
“It was not a case of homicide. Alcohol was found in her stomach at the time of her death,” he stated.
Banerjee used to stay alone at her Jodhpur Park residence along with her pet. She had worked in several Bollywood films, including the Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Dirty Picture’ (2011) and Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka’ (2010). She had also done some modelling assignments in Mumbai. In 2014, she also worked in an episode of ‘Savdhaan India’.
According to Kolkata Police, the actor was found dead inside her room of her third floor apartment.
“The maid, Chandana Das, came to her place and tried to call her on both her numbers. One of her phones was switched off while the other went unanswered despite several attempts. After getting no response, the domestic help got suspicious as she did not respond to door bells and phone calls. The maid then informed her neighbours about the incident who also tried calling Banerjee for some time and later informed the local police station. We are investigating the matter,” said an official.
Her former room mate Bidita Bag also led a tribute to the actress on Twitter.