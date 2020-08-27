Bollywood director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has received an extortion call from a person, claiming to be a member from the underworld don Abu Salem gang, said Mumbai Police.
However, the anti-extortion cell has arrested the accused who was trying to extort Rs350 million through the call.
The National Award-winning filmmaker is known for directing critically acclaimed movies including ‘Viruddh’, ‘Vaastav: The Reality’, ‘Astitva’, and more.
This is not the first time that Bollywood celebrities have dealt with such extortion calls.
Actor Aditya Pancholi had received extortion calls from an unknown person who demanded Rs2.5 million in 2017.
He filed a complaint to the Versova Police, and reportedly Pancholi, in his complaint, has stated that a person, who has introduced himself as Munna Pujari, has been calling and texting him since October 18, 2017.
According to Pancholi, the suspect has also given him a bank account number to transfer money.