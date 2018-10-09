Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 95, has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, a family friend said.

“Want to inform you Dilip Kumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He is being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying. Will keep you updated on twitter,” Faisal Farooqui tweeted on behalf of the thespian.

Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital at around 1am on Monday, Udaya Tara Nayar, compiler of the actor’s autobiography, said.

“Dilip saab has chest congestion. Antibiotics through IV drip [are] required. He is stable now,” Nayar said via Whatsapp.

The nonagenarian was admitted to the hospital last month as well due to pneumonia.

Last week, amidst reports of Kumar’s deteriorating health, Nayar said: “He is as well as he can be at his age... He is well looked after by his wife Saira Banu.”

Kumar, one of India’s most iconic actors, has appeared in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam. His last onscreen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila.