Singer Neha Kakkar and her singer husband Rohanpreet Singh on Friday took everyone by surprise after sharing what looks like an announcement that they are expecting their first child, going by their post on social media.
Kakkar posted a picture on Instagram, where she flaunts a baby bump. Singh is seen hugging her from behind.
“#KhyaalRakhyaKar” [take care],” Kakkar, who is dressed in denim overalls, captioned the image.
Singh in the comment section wrote: “Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu [Now, have to take extra care Nehuuuu].”
Kakkar's brother, singer Tony Kakkar, seemed to confirm the news posting: "Mai mama ban jaunga [I'm doing to be an uncle]."
Kakkar and Singh tied the knot in October as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. She had shared her wedding photographs on social media along with pictures clicked at her haldi and mehndi ceremonies.
Actor Jay Bhanushali took to the comment section and congratulated the couple. He wrote: “Congratulations Neha and Rohan”.
Musician Rochak Kohli said: “Mubarakan”.