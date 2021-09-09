Pakistani celebrity couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor recently posted pictures on their social media channels in which they posed alongside Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar and her husband, Rohanpreet Singh. The smiles were infectious as fans wondered where they had met - some were quick to say it was in Dubai.
The photograph was captioned "Jub we met" with a heart emoticon by the Deewnagi actor.
However the date of the meeting remains a mystery. Kakkar, best known for the single 'Second Hand Jawaani', and Singh are avid fans of Dubai, even spending their honeymoon in December of last year at Atlanis, The Palm.